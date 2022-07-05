Relief to poor our priority, says PM Shebaz

Welcomes Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz’s announcement of providing free electricity

Special Correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said protecting the poorest from the effects of difficult economic condition has been the priority of present government from day one.

In a tweet on Tuesday, he welcomed Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz’s announcement of providing free electricity to the households using up to one hundred units per month.

He expressed the commitment to extend more facilities to the people with improvement in economic situation.

It may be mentioned here that Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz had announced free electricity for those using 100 units per month. The decision had invited huge criticism from the PTI. The Election Commission consequently has called Hamza to appear before it on July 7.

The PTI had complained that such an announcement before the by elections was an attempt to influence the elections. It asked the apex court to take notice because the court had categorically made it clear that the by elections in Punjab would be held in a transparent manner.