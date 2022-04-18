Reference against Justice Faez Isa was a mistake, admits Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday termed the PTI government’s decision to file a reference against Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa a “mistake”, saying it “should not have unnecessarily confronted the judiciary”.

According to the journalists, the former prime minister talked about a number of topics in the 1.5-hour-long conversation, including allegations of selling Toshakhana gifts, the appointment of the chief election commissioner and his trip to Russia.

The reference against Justice Isa was sent by the law ministry, according to Khan, who said he did not have “personal enmity” with anyone in the judiciary, Express News journalist Rizwan Ahmed Ghilzai tweeted.

Toshakhana

Khan said that the record of whatever gifts he had bought from Toshakhana was available and if anyone had evidence that he had committed corruption, they should bring it forward.

He shared that a foreign president had sent a gift to his Bani Gala residence that he had then deposited in Toshakhana — a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division that stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats and officials by heads of other governments, states and foreign dignitaries as a goodwill gesture.