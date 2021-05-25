Recent developments in Afghan peace process discussed during Corps Commanders Conference

RAWALPINDI, MAY 25 (DNA) – 241st Corps Commanders’ Conference chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, held at GHQ. The participants took comprehensive review of the global, regional and domestic security environment with particular focus on situation along borders especially LOC / Working Boundary and Pak-Afghan Border.

Forum was apprised on evolving operational imperatives and corresponding strategy to meet upcoming challenges. COAS expressed satisfaction over Army’s operational readiness in view of the emerging security threats.

While reviewing recent developments in Afghan Peace Process and its attendant effects on security situation especially along Pak-Afghan border, forum reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for regional peace and stability.

Taking serious note of the recent cross border firing incidents from Afghanistan and regrouping of terrorist leadership / outfits across , forum expressed hope that Afghanistan soil will not be used against Pakistan.

In light of emerging regional security situation, Pakistan has taken effective border control / management measures and the same is expected from Afghanistan to deny any space to spoilers of peace, forum reiterated.

Forum also especially reviewed situation in Newly Merged Districts of KP and Balochistan and stressed upon fast paced socio-economic development of these areas to capitalize on the hard earned peace to bring an enduring stability.

COAS appreciated formations for all-out support to civil administration amidst the ongoing third wave of COVID-19 that has contributed in bringing significant reduction in spread of the pandemic and controlling its adverse effects.=DNA

