Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

RCCI welcomes reduction in power tariff for industries

| November 8, 2020
3

RAWALPINDI, NOV 8 (DNA) – The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Mohammad Nasir Mirza has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has provided a huge relief to the industrial sector by announcing reduction in electricity tariffs and other incentives. The Rawalpindi Chamber welcomes this decision.

Addressing the second executive meeting, RCCI President said the relief package would benefit small and medium enterprises (SMEs), reduce electricity tariffs by 50 per cent on surplus consumption, and reduce other industries by 25 per cent.

The government has abolished peak hour tariff and reduced tariffs on used electricity, is a laudable step.

The President said that traders and industrialists appreciated the decision of the Prime Minister as the industrial sector was badly affected due to the Coronavirus. The government has already provided a number of incentives to the business sector, including soft loans, reduction in interest rates, as well as other financial decisions and manufacturing services that still need more help to grow economically.

He said the chamber has always demanded a reduction in the cost of electricity and gas to reduce business costs. Lower electricity rates will reduce business costs, he further added.=DNA

=============

BUSINESS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

3

RCCI welcomes reduction in power tariff for industries

RAWALPINDI, NOV 8 (DNA) – The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President MohammadRead More

4

Nisar says stage set for economic stabilization, enhanced productivity

DNA KARACHI –  The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has saidRead More

  • FEBR for check on banks for full implementation of SBP policies

  • Trade union movement takes an active part in the formation of a new Uzbekistan

  • RCCI to organize CPEC-CARs business conference

  • Pakistan enjoys rich potential exporting vegetables to China: Speakers

  • SBP foreign exchange reserves increase by $61 million

  • The United States And Pakistan Increase National Energy Capacity

  • PIAF welcomes termination of peak-hour tariff system for commercial power users 

  • Comsats Center Of Excellences Stressed The Need To Adopt Clean And Green Approaches

    • Comments are Closed