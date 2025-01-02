RCCI President Usman Shaukat calls on Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan

ISLAMABAD, JAN 2 (DNA):The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Usman Shaukat held a productive meeting with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan at the Ministry of Commerce in Islamabad. RCCI member Ms. Sadia Niazi was also present during the meeting. The discussions focused on key issues related to trade, business, and investment, highlighting the challenges faced by the business community and exploring potential solutions.

During the meeting, Usman Shaukat extended an invitation to the Federal Minister to visit the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI). The minister graciously accepted the invitation and assured full support and assistance in addressing the concerns of traders and promoting a conducive business environment.

The delegation, led by Usman Shaukat, raised significant concerns, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ (MOFA) attestation policy for pharmaceutical exporters, calling for its review and amendment. Additionally, he sought the Ministry’s support for the timely completion of the Rawalpindi Expo Centre project. In response, the minister assured the RCCI delegation of the government’s commitment to promoting export-oriented industries and supporting key development projects.

Another critical issue discussed was the establishment of a pharmaceutical council modeled after India’s Pharma Excel. Minister Jam Kamal Khan informed the delegation that the proposal is under active consideration and is expected to be implemented soon.

Both sides emphasized the importance of fostering collaboration between the government and the business community to drive economic growth, enhance trade opportunities, and address industry-specific challenges.