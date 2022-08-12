RCCI organises training session on exhibition and event management

DNA

Rawalpindi: The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) in collaboration with Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) organised a one-day training programme on “Exhibition and Event Management Skills for SME’s” at chamber house. The session was organized to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses. The training programme was aimed at providing information about general orientation, scope and nature of event management, developing the concept, physical and human resources, project logistics and marketing an event. The workshop also provides information of financial and risk management, staging the event and general sales leads. The session was attended by President RCCI Ch. Nadeem A Rauf, Senior Vice President Asim Malik, Vice President Tallat Mehmood Awan, Executive members, Regional Manager SMEDA M Asghar, among others, business owners and RCCI members and staff, emerging and existing entrepreneurs, and all those desirous of improving their knowledge on the subject. In his welcome address, RCCI president Nadeem Rauf appreciated the role of SMEDA in brining awareness and providing guidance for business community.

He pointed out that event management is one of the main driving key to run exhibitions and urged to equip with latest trends and tools for marketing the events.

The purpose of the session was to give an awareness about executing exhibitions, utilization of human resources, financing, risk management and other stages of event management were discussed.