RCCI International Chambers Summit ends on a high note

RAWALPINDI, JAN 29 (DNA) – Three-day International Chambers Summit (ICS 2021) organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) ends on a high note.

Addressing a joint press conference at the end of the ICS 2021 at a local hotel in Islamabad, RCCI President Mohammad Nasir Mirza demanded that the government should provide construction industry style package to all industries. The work and progress on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) should be accelerated with a focus on Gwadar port.

Senior Vice President Osman Ashraf, Vice President Shahraiz Malik, Chairman Conference Fahad Barlas, Vice Chairman Usman Ayub, former presidents, members of the executive committee and a large number of presidents of various chambers from across Pakistan were also present.

A joint declaration was also issued at the end of the 13th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conference, which is part of ICS 2021, where more than 75 Presidents of different Chambers across Pakistan and outside Pakistan attended the conference.

The business community demanded that the point of sales system be extended till June 30. Exports data shows growth however, it is the matter of concern that the Government has increased the electricity prices. This will increase the cost of doing business and Pakistan may lose the competitive edge here, he added.

The declaration also stated that the Tax targets should not be based on revenue collection. Bring new taxpayers into the tax net. He said that the government should talk to Iran to stop smuggling on the Pak-Iran border.

He demanded that industrial estates be set up in different areas, restrictions on imports imposed by the government boost local industry, the statement said, adding that women’s chambers were facing problems and government agencies should adopt an investor-friendly environment.

The government should give Rs 1 million annually to each women’s chamber and provide protection to the CNG sector.

On this occasion, group leader RCCI Sohail Altaf said that the sales tax rate should be reduced to single digit. Stakeholders should be consulted in policy making.

On the third day of the conference, International Chambers of Commerce from Bangladesh, Tanzania, Cairo Chamber, Minarah Chamber South Africa, UK Pakistan Chamber and Oman Chamber participated through video link. More than 17 MoUs were also signed at the Chamber of Commerce level to enhance networking.=DNA

=======================