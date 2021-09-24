RCCI inks MoU with Business Botswana South Africa

RAWALPINDI, SEPT 24 (DNA) – The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and Business Botswana inked a memorandum of understanding aiming to strengthen trade and economic relations, facilitate business community of both regions and further cementing ties between chambers of commerce.

RCCI President Mohammad Nasir Mirza and CEO Business Botswana Norman Moleelee signed the MOU document at a ceremony held on a virtual platform.

The MOU ceremony was witnessed by High Commissioner of South Africa Mazhar Javed, Trade and Investment counselor Ms Humaira Israr, Senior Vice President Osman Ashraf, Vice President Shahriaz Malik, newly elected office bearers, chairman regional trade Khurshid Berlas and executive members.

High Commissioner of South Africa Mazhar Javed lauded RCCI role in promoting trade activities and engaging the global chamber of commerce through virtual platforms.

President Nasir Mirza said that the Chamber has always strived to enhance trade relations with African countries. Under the Africa Trade Forum and the government’s Look Africa policy, our focus was to explore new markets. The MoU will strengthen the Chamber’s Charter, he added.=DNA

