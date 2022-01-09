RCCI inks MoU with Benazir University Peshawar

Rawalpindi: /DNA/ – A memorandum of understanding was signed between Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and Benazir University Peshawar.

The purpose of the MOU was to promote

Industry Academia linkages and to strengthen ties between two organizations. RCCI

President Nadeem Rauf signed and exchanged the MoU document while ORIC Director Ms Henna Karamat signed the MoU on behalf of Benazir University.

Senior Vice President Asim Malik, faculty members and chamber members were also present at the signing ceremony.

On this occasion, the chamber president Nadeem Rauf gave a briefing to the university delegation. He said that the chamber has entered into MoUs with more than 20 universities and colleges. Global Entrepreneurship Week is held every year in the Chamber

Speaking on the occasion, Director Henna Karamat said that the role of the Chamber in promoting business activities and enhancing industry linkages is exemplary.

Under the MOU both organizations will share and exchange the information with each other on entrepreneurship, awareness drives and Seminars