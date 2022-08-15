RCCI celebrates Independence Day
RAWALPINDI, AUG 15: RCCI President Nadeem Rauf hoisted flag along with Group Leader Mr. Sohail Altaf, Senior Vice President Asim Mahmood Malik, Former Presidents, Executive Committee Members and Mr. Saif Anwar Japha, Additional Commissioner graced the event as Chief Guest at Chamber House and also Planted tree to mark the Independence Celebrations.
