Ramazan in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday

DNA

MAKKAH — Saudi Arabian government has announced Ramazan will start in the Kingdom on Tuesday, April 13. Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has ordered to shorten taraweeh prayers (special night prayers) at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah during the holy month of Ramadan.

Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, head of the Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, said that the taraweeh prayers will be shortened to 10 raka’ts from 20 raka’ts, and that will be strictly in compliance with the precautionary measures and preventive protocols, prepared by the presidency.