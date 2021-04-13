Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Main Menu

Ramadan moon sighted, first of Ramadan on Wednesday

| April 13, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Ramadan moon has been sighted and tomorrow will be the first of Ramadan in the entire country.

This was announced by Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad in Peshawar today (Tuesday).

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Ramadan moon sighted, first of Ramadan on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD: Ramadan moon has been sighted and tomorrow will be the first of Ramadan inRead More

Jahangir Tareen answers FIA via company secretary

LAHORE, APR 13 (DNA) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen has submitted answersRead More

Comments are Closed