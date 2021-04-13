Ramadan moon sighted, first of Ramadan on Wednesday
ISLAMABAD: Ramadan moon has been sighted and tomorrow will be the first of Ramadan in the entire country.
This was announced by Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad in Peshawar today (Tuesday).
« Turkey to host Afghan peace talks from April 24 (Previous News)
(Next News) Uzbekistan, Pakistan leaders’ summit a milestone: envoy »
Related News
Ramadan moon sighted, first of Ramadan on Wednesday
ISLAMABAD: Ramadan moon has been sighted and tomorrow will be the first of Ramadan inRead More
Jahangir Tareen answers FIA via company secretary
LAHORE, APR 13 (DNA) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen has submitted answersRead More
Comments are Closed