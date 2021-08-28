Raja Basharat assures traders to address their grievances

Rawalpindi, AUG 28 /DNA/ – Provincial Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat has said that the business community has suffered a lot due to COVID-19. The economic policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan helped the government to come out of a difficult time. All business sectors have started to stand on their feet. Talking to the business community at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), the minister said that the Punjab government is trying to lift up the small traders. The strategy of the Punjab and KP government is better than that of Sindh and Balochistan governments with regard to Corona. The issue of closing the bazaar for two days a week will be taken up in a meeting with the Chief Minister on Monday and added that he will share traders’ concerns. He said that the Prime Minister’s vision is to give more concessions to housing. The beautification of Murree road is on the cards as it’s the lifeline of Rawalpindi.

He said that Ring Road is like a backbone for the city of Rawalpindi. Ring Road will be launched in this financial year, he added.

Development authorities across Punjab will also adopt LD A laws. He said that a commission has been set up to bring all illegal societies under the purview of law. Societal regulatory charges have been reduced to 5%. He said that work on Safe City project in Rawalpindi is in full swing.

Earlier, Chamber President Nasir Mirza said that the business community of Rawalpindi was very grateful for your time and we had the opportunity to express our concerns and suggestions on the decision to close business two days a week. He suggested that the bazaar should be closed on Friday and Saturday instead of Saturday and Sunday and the same should be applied to Islamabad.

Group leader Sohail Altaf said the government should show compassion to the business community. The ring road project should continue and the provincial minister should take personal interest. He said Government must fulfill its commitment for establishing the Industrial Estates along Ring Road.

We are in favor of point of sale installation at business centers but we have noticed that harassment via notices and penalties being made from the tax authorities. An interactive session was also held where representatives from trade associations shared their problems and concerns with the minister.

Senior Vice President Osman Ashraf, Vice President Shahraiz Malik, former presidents, members of the executive committee and a large number of traders attended the meeting.