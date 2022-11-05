Saturday, November 5, 2022
Qureshi says ‘nation won’t remain silent’ in wake of armed attack on Imran Khan

November 5, 2022

ISLAMABAD, NOV 5: Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said ‘nation won’t remain silent’ in wake of armed attack on Imran Khan.

PAKISTAN


