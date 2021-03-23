Qureshi phones Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

DNA

ISLAMABAD, MAR 23 – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephone conversation with the Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The Foreign Minister thanked for Premier Li Keqiang’s thoughtful message wishing Prime Minister Imran Khan speedy recovery from COVID-19. State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi also wished swiftest recovery to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored that Pakistan had devised an elaborate plan of vaccination across the country as part of its endeavours to combat the pandemic. To reinforce Pakistan’s capacity to effectively and expeditiously fight the pandemic, Foreign Minister Qureshi discussed with his Chinese counterpart the supply of COVID-19 vaccine from China to Pakistan during March-April 2021.

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi reassured that China will continue to firmly support Pakistan in its fight against the pandemic and accord highest priority to the requirements of its time-tested friend.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also expressed gratitude to China for earlier gifting Pakistan 1.5 million doses of Chinese vaccine, underlining that it had played a pivotal role in protecting precious human lives.

Both Foreign Ministers reaffirmed their resolve to further deepen Pakistan-China “All-Weather Strategic Co-operative Partnership”.

The two sides also agreed to maintain high-level exchanges.