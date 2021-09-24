Qureshi, Indonesian FM exchange views on bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi met Retno Marsudi, Foreign Minister of Republic of Indonesia Friday on the sidelines of the 76th UN General Assembly session in New York and exchanged views on bilateral relations as well as on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Foreign Minister Qureshi emphasized that Pakistan highly valued its fraternal ties with Indonesia and desired to further enhance them across the political, trade and economic dimensions. He also expressed the desire to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the framework of United Nations and ASEAN.

The Foreign Minister outlined Pakistan’s perspective on the situation in Afghanistan. He highlighted the importance of sustained engagement with Afghanistan to promote peace and stability, and to meet the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people. The two Foreign Ministers discussed the role of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) towards meeting these objectives.

The Foreign Minister briefed his Indonesian counterpart on the grim human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He shared a dossier containing evidences of the gross, systematic and widespread violations of human rights and international humanitarian law including the 4th Geneva Convention by the Indian security forces in the occupied territory.

The two ministers agreed on further strengthening political relations, deepening mutually beneficial trade and economic ties and expanding cultural and people-to-people exchanges. They agreed to remain engaged on issues of common interest.