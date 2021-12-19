Qureshi highlights economic crisis in Afghanistan to Kyrgyz Deputy FM

ISLAMABAD /DNA/ – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a bilateral meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyz Republic on the sidelines of the Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad today.



The two sides exchanged views on issues of bilateral importance and regional situation. They stressed on enhancing high-level exchanges between the two countries to further deepen bilateral cooperation in all areas.



The Foreign Minister underscored the significance of establishing direct air and road connectivity between Pakistan and Kyrgyz Republic to promote business and people-to-people exchanges. He laid emphasis on timely completion of CASA 1000 power transmission project.



The Foreign Minister highlighted the looming food and economic crisis in Afghanistan. He also underlined that potential humanitarian tragedy can only be averted through collective support and assistance from the international community.