Qamar Bashir joins President’s Secretariat as Press Secretary to President

May 31, 2022

ISLAMABAD, MAY 31 /DNA/ – Qamar Bashir, a BS 21 Officer of the Information Group, has joined President’s Secretariat as Press Secretary to the President.

He can be reached at the following number:

+92 310 4266606

