Qamar Bashir joins President’s Secretariat as Press Secretary to President
ISLAMABAD, MAY 31 /DNA/ – Qamar Bashir, a BS 21 Officer of the Information Group, has joined President’s Secretariat as Press Secretary to the President.
He can be reached at the following number:
+92 310 4266606
