Putin votes online from isolation after Covid contact
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin voted online in a parliamentary election, a state-television broadcast showed Friday, after he announced this week he was self-isolating due to a coronavirus outbreak at the Kremlin.
“As you can see … I have fulfilled my civic duty online,” Putin said in a broadcast, in which he also urged Russians to “make your choice”.
« Conspiracy behind cancellation of NZ tour: Sheikh Rashid (Previous News)
Related News
Putin votes online from isolation after Covid contact
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin voted online in a parliamentary election, a state-television broadcast showedRead More
Conspiracy behind cancellation of NZ tour: Sheikh Rashid
ISLAMABAD, SEPT 17: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday said that there was aRead More
Comments are Closed