Putin, Pashinyan discuss Karabakh

MOSCOW, NOV 21: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have discussed the situation in Karabakh and measures to stabilize it.

“The sides continued the discussion of the situation in the region and measures taken to stabilize it in the context of the implementation of the trilateral agreements on Karabakh dated November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021.

Nikol Pashinyan expressed gratitude for the active mediation efforts of Russia,” the Kremlin said.