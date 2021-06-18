Punjab presented inclusive growth-oriented budget: Hashim

Lahore : Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht has said that the present government made provincial budget with a focus on inclusive growth instead of just establishing infrastructure without considering the judicious use of it.

Addressing a seminar on development, poverty rate and food security in Lahore, he said in the budget the government has allocated 86 billion rupees on civil works in 16 most backward tehsils of the province. These funds will resolve the problems of clean drinking water supply, sanitation problems and construction and repair of link roads which will reduce the backwardness.

He said the use of modern technology and improvement in extension services will ensure increase in farmers revenue.