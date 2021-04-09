Punjab Govt To Provide All Possible Relief To People During Ramazan

ATTOCK: Punjab Minister for Prisons Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Friday

said the Punjab government would provide all possible relief to the

people during the holy month of Ramazan and take stern action against

profiteers and hoarders of sugar and flour.

He expressed these views during his visit to Hazro Tehsil of Attock on

the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar,

said a handout issued here.

The provincial minister said that supply of sugar at Rs 85 per kg

during Ramazan would be ensured at all costs, adding that the Punjab

government would set up 313 Ramazan bazaars across the province, where

a 10 kg bag of flour would be provided to the people at Rs 300.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan further said that fruits and vegetables would

be available at 2018 prices at agricultural fair price shops in

Ramazan bazaars.

He mentioned that the Federal government had also finalized a relief

package of about Rs 8 billion through utility stores across the

country.

On the occasion, the provincial minister visited Ramazan Bazaar,

Tehsil Municipal Corporation, THQ Hospital, Land Center and other

departments.

ADC (G) Asadullah Khan and Assistant Commissioner Shagufta Jabeen gave

a detailed briefing on controlling prices during Ramazan.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan further said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar

Usman Buzdar was striving for public welfare.