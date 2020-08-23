Punjab govt imposes “micro smart lockdown” in three cities

LAHORE, AUG 23 (DNA) – Punjab government imposed “micro smart lockdown” in different areas of Lahore, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala after new cases surfaced, media reported on Sunday.

As per details, the lockdown has been put in place in three cities for a period of 14 days to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus that has affected over 96,000 people and killed 2,188 across the province.

At least 12 areas in Lahore have been sealed after 28 fresh cases were reported. As many as 19,538 residents will be under lockdown.

Similarly, three vicinities in Rawalpindi have been sealed as seven people tested positive for coronavirus. Two localities have been locked down in Gujranwala.

The district administrations deployed police force in the affected areas to enforce lockdown restrictions.

Punjab reported 121 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases across the province to 96,178.

According to official figures released by Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, the province has reported zero additional fatalities from the coronavirus for the second day in a row.

The number of people who have succumbed to the disease in the province stands at 2,188.

At least 591 new coronavirus cases were reported while four people died across the country during the past 24 hours. The total number of confirmed infections in the country has reached 292,765 with 6,235 fatalities.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 24,956 samples were tested for Covid-19 during this period, resulting in the emergence of 591 new cases.

Of the total number of confirmed cases, 275,836 patients recovered from the disease, bringing the number of active cases of the virus down to 10,694.

A total of 1,173 patients are under treatment at 735 hospitals across the country. Of them, 121 are in critical condition. More than 2.4 million tests have also been conducted. DNA

