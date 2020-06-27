Punjab govt devises SOPs for cattle markets, collective sacrifice on Eid ul Adha

LAHORE: Punjab government on Saturday devised standard operating procedures (SOPs) to establish cattle markets and holding collective sacrifice (Ijtemai Qurbani) of animals ahead on Eid-ul-Adha amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision on the SOPs was made by the sub-committee of the Punjab cabinet and it would be conveyed to the federal government for a final nod.

An important meeting of the federal government is convened on Monday where the Punjab government will put forward its recommendations for approval, said the provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat.