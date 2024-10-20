PTI will not vote on constitutional amendment, reiterates Barrister Gohar

ISLAMABAD, OCT 20: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan reiterated on Sunday that his party will not vote on the constitutional amendment.

Speaking to the media flanked by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Khan said: “We have made considerations on the draft proposed by the government. We understand the matters pertaining to the constitutional amendment with depth.”

“Bringing the amendment in the constitution is a serious matter,” he added.

Acknowledging the role of Rehman, Khan said: “We would like to express our gratitude to Fazlur Rehman on behalf of the PTI.”

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman has shown great tolerance,” he added.

“It is been while that we are meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman,” he stated.

Meanwhile, expressing his thoughts, Rehman said, “We have agreed on the constitutional package. I had made a principled stance in the assembly. The constitution does not belong to any single entity, but to the to the masses.”

“It is the PTI’s fundamental right to disagree over the constitutional amendment, which we support,” he added.

“There has been no tussle over the draft of the bill,” he added.

– JI’s stance on constitutional package –

Earlier, in the wee hours of Sunday, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said on Sunday that the nation will not accept ‘any deal’ between the government and opposition on the constitutional amendment.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) in the wee hours, Rehman said: “If the pressure is being mounted on the lawmakers, then their names should be surfaced and appear before the apex court.”

“The political parties want to save themselves by spreading chaos in the country,” Rehman added.

He maintained: “The JI was asking the opposition to not become part of this process.”