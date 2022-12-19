PTI will defeat Zardari Mafia in Sindh: Ali Zaidi

KARACHI, DEC 19: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh president and former federal minister Ali Zaidi visited the parts of Karachi and Malir district here on Monday and held meetings for possible defeat to PPP in forthcoming elections. Addressing to the gathering at Gulshan Moazzam and Malir Press Club, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh president Ali Zaidi expressed that PTI will defeat Zardari Mafia and his allies in upcoming elections, while untiring struggle would be continued against the PDM mafia he said. He emphasized workers of Malir that future success is in their hands, so that Keep their struggle long to achieve the objectives in upcoming elections. PTI leader further said that party needs devotion and struggle for country solidarity not for their loot and plunders in this party. He suggested workers that their is hard accountability in the party when in party, but don’t expect charm if they want luxury and develop business, they should join PPP and PML-N not PTI he told the workers. Earlier, President Sindh Chapter held meetings with PTI leader Dr Masroor Ali Siyal and Union Council office bearers and workers of far flung areas of Malir district.