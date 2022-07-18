PTI trounces PML-N on Punjab home ground after sweeping by-elections

Imran’s PTI captures 15 seats while PML-N manages a mere 4; Maryam Nawaz says party should “graciously accept defeat”.

LAHORE, JUL 18: The celebrations in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) camp are in full swing as unofficial results in the by-election on 20 constituencies of Punjab, show PTI under the leadership of former prime minister Imran Khan swept the by-elections with the vote of the people of province.

According to the preliminary, unofficial results, the former PM-led PTI bagged 15 seats, while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) could only secure four seats. One independent candidate also secured victory.

The polling began at 8am and continued till 5pm but in several districts polling was stopped due to clashes.It is pertinent to mention that the 20 seats fell vacant after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) “de-seated” 25 PTI dissident lawmakers on May 23 for voting against PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz in the Punjab chief minister’s election. Which included five lawmakers elected on reserved seats for women and minorities.

By-elections were held in 20 constituencies of Punjab Assembly including PP-7 Rawalpindi, PP-83 Khushab, PP-90 Bhakkar, PP-97 Faisalabad; PP-125, PP-127 Jhang, PP-140 Sheikhupura,PP-158, 167,168,170 Lahore;PP-167, Lahore, PP-202 Sahiwa,; PP-217 Multan, PP-224 Lodhran, PP-228 Lodhran, PP-237 Bahawalnagar, PP-272,273 Muzaffargarh,PP-282 Layyah and PP-288 Dera Ghazi Khan.

A total of 4.57 million registered voters, including 2.46 million women, were eligible to cast ballot in the by-polls. As many as 3140 polling stations, including 731 male, 700 female and 1700 combined polling stations had been established across the 20 constituencies.

A total of 9,562 polling booths had been set up for the by-polls. The ECP had declared 1204 polling stations sensitive and 696 highly sensitive.

Polling stations from Lahore and Multan had also been declared sensitive. Provincial Election Commissioner Saeed Gul had said that the Election Commission was completely neutral and there was no truth in the allegations, they were working according to the Constitution and the law.

Unofficial Results

PP-7 Rawalpindi

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Raja Sagheer Ahmad secured victory by obtaining 68,906 votes while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Col M Shabbir Awan bagged 68-857 votes to remain second.

PP-83 Khushab

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Hassan Aslam Malik secured victoty by securing 48,475 votes while Independent candidate Asif Malik Bha could bag 41,752 votes.

PP-90 Bhakkar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Irfan Ullah Niazi won by obtaining 68,982 vote, followed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Saeed Akbar Nawani who could secure 59,856 votes.

PP-97 Faisalabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ali Afzal Sahi secured victory by securing 66,672 votes while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Muhammad Ajmal Cheema obtained 54,077 votes.

PP-125 Jhang

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Mian Azam Chela won by obtaining 82,382 votes while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Faisyal Hayat Jabboana secured 52,178 vote.

PP-127 Jhang

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Mehar Nawaz Bharwana won by obtaining 69,986 votes while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Mehar Aslam Bharwana secured 46,825 vote.

PP-140 Sheikhupura

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Khurram Shahzad Virk won by obtaining 49,734 vote, while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Mian Khalid Mehmood secured 6,546 votes.

PP-158 Lahore

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Mian Akram Usman secured victory by securing 37,463 votes while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Rana Ahsan Sharafat obtained 31,906 votes.

PP-167 Lahore

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Shabbir Ahmed Gujjar won by securing 40,206 votes followed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Nazir Ahmed Chohan who has obtained 26,535 vote.

PP-168 Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Malik Asad Khokhar secured victory by obtaining 26,174 votes, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Nawaz Awan secured 15,719 votes.

PP-170 Lahore

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Malik Zaheer Abbas secured victory by securing 23,969 votes while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Muhammad Amin Zulqarnain has obtained 14,916 votes.

PP-202 Sahiwal

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ghulam Sarwar secured victory by securing 61,989 votes folowed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Malik Nauman Langrial could obtained 59,167 vote.

PP-217 Multan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Makhdoom Zain Qureshi has secured victory by securing 46,427 votes while his opponent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Muhammad Salman Naeem could only secure 40,285.

PP-224 Lodhran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Amir Iqbal Shah secured victory by obtaining 69,625 votes, while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Zawar Hussain Warraich secured 55,748 votes.

PP-228 Lodhran

Independent candidate Rafi Ud Din Bukhari won obtaining 42,719 votes, followed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Izzat Javaid who could secure 34,635 votes.

PP-237 Bahawalnagar

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Fida Hussain Wattoo won the election by obtaining 61,248 vote while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Syed Aftab Raza could obtain 25,227 votes.

PP-272 Muzaffargarh

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Moazzam Ali Jatoi secured vitory by securing 49,823 votes while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Zehra Basit Bukhari obtained 42,995 vote.

PP-273 Muzaffargarh

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Muhammad Sibtain Raza won by obtaining 52,631 while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidateYasir Arfat jatoi could only secured 46,903.

PP-282 Layyah

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Qasier Abbas Magsi won by getting 43,922 votes while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Muhammad Tahir Randhawa obtained 29,715 vote.

PP-288 Dera Ghazi Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Saifuddin Khosa secured victory by obtaining 56,857 vote while his opponent and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Abdul Qadir Khosa who has secured 33,254 votes.