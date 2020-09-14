Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PTI MPA’s husband detained for slapping session court judge

| September 14, 2020
16000643510637256194075602627778

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 14 (DNA) – The husband of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MPA Abida Raja has been detained after he attacked a sessions court judge in Islamabad’s Red Zone on Sunday, the police said.

Raja’s spouse, Chaudhry Khurram, at first had an argument with Judge Malik Jehangir Awan following an overtaking incident. According to the CCTV footage, Khurram became violent during the argument and slapped the judge.

Following this, Judge Awan took a gun out from his car and fired shots near the legs of the MPA’s husband in an attempt to make him stand down.

“I opened fire to protect myself after two men attacked me and punched me on the head, nose, and lips,” Awan said.

According to the police, the incident took place at a petrol pump opposite the Foreign Office building on Constitutional Avenue. The Supreme Court, Parliament, President House, and the Prime Minister’s House are also located in the neighbourhood.

The Secretariat police immediately reached the crime site, detained Khurram, and took him to the police station.

According to the police, the MPA was not present at the site. An FIR has not been registered by either party yet.

The Islamabad Bar Court Association has expressed its disapproval over the incident. DNA

=============

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

16000643510637256194075602627778

UNGA’s landmark 75th session opens Tuesday sans world leaders

UNITED NATIONS, SEP 14 (DNA) – The 75th UN General Assembly session, which begins Tuesday, will beRead More

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 14: President Arif Alvi addressing on the occasion of 10th Global Islamic Finance Summit on Monday.=DNA PHOTO

Pakistan wins Global Islamic Leadership Award

ISLAMABAD, SEP 14 (DNA) – Pakistan has been awarded with Global Islamic Leadership Award in recognition ofRead More

  • Sale of 16% cigarettes illegally nationwide: SPARC

  • Pakistan desirous of expanding trade ties with Ethiopia: President

  • PTI MPA’s husband detained for slapping session court judge

  • Govt taking all possible steps to increase trade in Pakistan: Fahad Barlas

  • UK increases export finance country limit for Pakistan

  • Indonesian airlines decides to resume flight operations for Pakistan

  • Bank Alfalah, Master Changan Motors LTD collaborate to promote auto financing

  • Iranian perspective of ME, Afghanistan & other issues-I

    • Comments are Closed