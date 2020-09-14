PTI MPA’s husband detained for slapping session court judge

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 14 (DNA) – The husband of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MPA Abida Raja has been detained after he attacked a sessions court judge in Islamabad’s Red Zone on Sunday, the police said.

Raja’s spouse, Chaudhry Khurram, at first had an argument with Judge Malik Jehangir Awan following an overtaking incident. According to the CCTV footage, Khurram became violent during the argument and slapped the judge.

Following this, Judge Awan took a gun out from his car and fired shots near the legs of the MPA’s husband in an attempt to make him stand down.

“I opened fire to protect myself after two men attacked me and punched me on the head, nose, and lips,” Awan said.

According to the police, the incident took place at a petrol pump opposite the Foreign Office building on Constitutional Avenue. The Supreme Court, Parliament, President House, and the Prime Minister’s House are also located in the neighbourhood.

The Secretariat police immediately reached the crime site, detained Khurram, and took him to the police station.

According to the police, the MPA was not present at the site. An FIR has not been registered by either party yet.

The Islamabad Bar Court Association has expressed its disapproval over the incident. DNA

