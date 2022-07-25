PTI has no objection to full court bench formation: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, July 25 (DNA): Former federal minister Asad Umar said on

Monday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has no objection to the

formation of a full court Supreme Court bench in cases related to the CM

Punjab election.

In a statement, Asad Umar said that PTI never opposed the formation of a

full SC bench in CM election case. “PTI never spoken nor issued any

statement related to coalition govt.’s full bench demand,” he said.

Supreme Court of Pakistan has rejected the government’s petition for

formation of a full court bench to hear the case of the Punjab chief

minister’s election.

A three-member apex court bench, comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata

Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar, heard the plea

filed by PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi challenging Punjab Assembly

Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari’s ruling in CM Punjab election.

CJP Umar Ata Bandial said that the court needs more legal clarification

on certain things to decide about the formation of full court. The CJP

also said that he was unsure whether the decision on the said ruling

will be made today.

Mazari’s lawyer, Irfan Qadir said he was instructed to speak regarding

the formation of the full court only; therefore, he needed time to take

instructions from his client. Separately, Hamza Shahbaz’s counsellor

Mansoor Awan also sought time to take instructions for arguments on

merit.

Meanwhile, Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked that the apex court wanted to

hear the matter of the deputy speaker’s controversial ruling on merit

before deciding about forming the full bench.

However, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarrar asserted that there was enough

clarification in this regard. He added that if the review petition is

approved that there will be no need for a run-off election.

Presenting his arguments, advocate Irfan Qadir added that when

allegations are levelled against the judges that similar bench is formed

repeatedly then these charges can be rejected by the formation of a full

court.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pervaiz Elahi secured 186 votes

against 179 votes of PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz. However, Mazari had

dismissed PML-Q’s 10 votes after party head Chaudhry Shujaat asked them

to vote in favour of incumbent chief minister Hamza Shahbaz.