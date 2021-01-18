PTI govt fully bent upon destroying health sector: JI Chief

ISLAMABAD, JAN 18 (DNA) – Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the PTI has fully bent upon destroying the health sector of rest of the country after failing to bring reforms in KP’s hospitals during more than seven years of its government in the province.

While addressing a protest demonstration of medics at Islamabad’s D-Chowk here on Monday, he backed the protestors’ demands, saying the JI would resist every step of the government to handover the hospitals to the private contractors.

“The PTI has badly exposed itself in every sector. People are no more ready to trust upon the claims of the prime minister.”

He said the PM had claimed that it had 200 economy experts with him but the country’s economic sector was on the verge of collapse and it seemed that Islamabad made the complete surrender before the IMF. He said the policy of importing advisors was continuing and nation was paying the cost.

Senator Siraj said the country could not be put on the track with a fragile democratic system where the decisions were being made in closed doors. He said the thousands had become jobless in past two and half years and prices of basic commodities went to record high due to flop economic policies of the rulers.

He said there was dire need to get rid of the ruling elite and introduce a system which was dreamt by the founding fathers of the country. The JI, he said, already started a full-fledged campaign to transform the country into an Islamic welfare state. =DNA

