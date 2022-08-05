PTI gives ultimatum to dissolve assemblies in one month

DNA

Says snap polls only way to ensure political, economic stability

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry announced that the PTI would hold a mammoth public gathering in the federal capital within few days; wherein the imported government be given one-month ultimatum to dissolve the assembly in order to hold fresh elections to get the country out of the quagmire.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Fawad said that a meeting of the PTI political committee was held and discussed various issues threadbare.

He said that they have decided to hold a gigantic meeting in Islamabad in the next 48 hours and the government would be given one month deadline to dissolve the assemblies because they could not let the cabal of crooks anymore to destroy the country economically and politically.

He said that the Foreign Office should clarify the position of Pakistan pertaining to the drone that killed Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul whether or not Pakistan’s airspace was used for the drone. He said that Pakistan has already paid a heavy price in this regard and if Pakistan assisted the US in this attack, it could again deteriorate Pakistan’s relations with Afghanistan, as every countryman was worried about the development.

Lashing out at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Fawad said that the election watchdog was showing great interest in cases related to PTI and its chairman Imran Khan with great speed, which clearly showed the electoral body’s biasness towards the party.

He said that they were demanding the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner and his members because free, fair and transparent elections was next to impossible under this compromised election watchdog, which became subsidiary of the PDM.

Fawad went on to say that the restructuring of the electoral body was inevitable to hold transparent and free elections, as the nation lost the trust on the incumbent election setup.

PTI Senior Vice President stated that the snap polls were the only way to ensure political and economic stability in the country.

He hoped that the phase-wise elections announce by the biased ECP would be stopped; however, he said that Imran Khan could contest by-polls from all nine seats. Fawad said that the ECP did not care about the courts and the law, as Qasim Suri had already accepted all the resignations; hence the piecemeal acceptance of resignations was unacceptable. He said that they were hopeful to get justice from the Islamabad High Court.

He said that the next phase of PTI’s struggle has begun and Shahbaz Sharif should announce the date of elections and afterwards all political parties should be invited to chalk out a strategy to hold general elections timely to get the country out of the prevailing crises.

He said that the PDM government was badly damaging the country’s economy with each passing day; hence snap polls was the only solution to these problems.

Fawad condemned the social media campaign related to Lasbella helicopter crash tragic incident.