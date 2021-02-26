PTI to file 2 petitions against ECP decision on Daska by-polls after PM’s nod

LAHORE, FEB 26 (DNA) – Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) will file two petitions to challenge the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decision against NA-75 Daska by-polls after approval from Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday.

The decision was made after Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab (SACM) on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan, Advocate Ali Zafar and NA-75 candidate Ali Asjad Malhi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The prime minister was briefed on the by-polls while Ali Zafar suggested to him regarding the legal options party had against the ECP decision. It was decided to challenge the decision of the ECP in light of the suggestion given by Barrister Ali Zafar.

The prime minister approved filing two petitions from PTI in the Lahore High Court (LHC). One of the pleas would challenge the election body’s decision against re-poll in the constituency while the second one would challenge actions recommended against the officer

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered on Thursday re-polling at all polling stations of NA-75 Sialkot-Daska over rigging.

Terming the polling null and void in the NA-75 Daska, the ECP has ordered re-polling in the constituency on March 18. Besides this, the ECP also decided to suspend the concerned Deputy Commissioner, District Police Officer (DPO), Assistant Commissioner and SPDO Daska over “rigging” during the by-poll in the NA-75 constituency.

As per details, the ECP has decided that the Commissioner and the Regional Police Officer will be removed from their posts and orders have been issued for a probe against them. = DNA

