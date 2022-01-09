PTA announces free calling facility for stranded Murree tourists

Nazir Siyal

KARACHI, In view of an emergency situation in Murree and

Galliat areas, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Sunday

announced a free on-net calling facility for all those stranded in

Murree due to heavy snowfall.

“In view of emergency situation, mobile phone users, currently present

in these areas with no balance, have immediately been provided with free

on-net calling facility,” the PTA said in a press release.

On the directions of PTA, cellular mobile operators have extended free

calling facility on their own network to users, with zero balance,

stranded in Galliat areas. Users may contact their concerned operators

for more info,” the statement added.

Moreover, PTA has also directed all telecom operators to ensure

uninterrupted services to users and keep enough back up arrangements in

case of power outages.

All main roads of calamity-hit Murree hill station have been cleared for

all types of traffic including Kuldana-Barian Road, whereas, efforts for

evacuating stranded tourists are also underway, the military’s media

wing said Sunday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that all

main communication arteries of Murree have been cleared for all types of

the move including Kuldana-Barian Road.

“After clearance of main roads, army engineers are now focusing road

links.” Relief camps and medical facilitates are fully operating and

army transport is plying for moving of stranded tourists to Rawalpindi

and Islamabad, ISPR added.

Moreover, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) personnel are actively taking part in

ongoing rescue and relief operations in Murree.

The air force officials have shifted more than 100 stranded tourists

including women and children at the PAF Base Kalabagh and Lower Topa

Base.

At least 22 tourists who were stranded in their vehicles due to heavy

snowfall died of the extreme weather in Murree on Friday night.

According to a report on the Murree tragedy presented to Punjab Chief

Minister Usman Buzdar by the Rawalpindi administration, more than

100,000 vehicles entered Murree over the past three days. 12,000 of them

exited the hill station while the rest got stuck.