PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by six wickets

KARACHI, FEB 23 – Peshawar Zalmi are 133-1 at the end of 15 overs in pursuit of the 194-run target set by Multan Sultans — the highest so far in the tournament this year — in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 fixture at the National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday.

Kamran Akmal and Imamul Haq opened the Zalmi innings, making quick work and scoring 43 off 30 deliveries.

The productive partnership was broken in the 7th over as Akmal was caught lbw by leg-spinner Usman Qadir

Earlier, Zalmi won the toss and chose to field first.

Mohammad Rizwan and Chris Lynn opened the innings for the Multan franchise but Lynn got caught out by Haider Ali off Mohammad Irfan’s ball in only the second over. Vince, who replaced Lynn at the pitch, hit a couple of fours, trying to drive up the score after a slow start.

Just as the Rizwan-Vince partnership started to look dangerous for Zalmi, Rizwan got out at 41, caught by Imamul Haq off Mohammad Imran’s ball at the start of the 11th over.

The Multan captain had made 71 runs in the last match.

Wahab Riaz’s over proved costly for Zalmi as Sohaib Maqsood hit three consecutive boundaries.

Vince consolidated his position on the pitch, scoring a half-century off 39 balls — his third fifty in PSL. Despite brilliant batting, Vince was unable to reach a century, caught out at 84 in the 19th over.