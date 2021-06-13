PSL 2021: Asif, Musa star as United down Qalandars

ABU DHABI, JUN 13 – Asif Ali and Musa Khan starred as Islamabad United registered an epic 28-run victory against Lahore Qalandars.

After the departure of Sohail, who scored 34 off 19 balls, Qalandars batting line-up collapsed and they were reduced to 99-7 in 14 overs.

They eventually bowled out for just 124 in the 19th over.

Fakhar was the top scorer for the losing side as he scored 44 off 37 deliveries.

For United, Musa Khan was the star of the show with the ball as he claimed three wickets for 18 runs in his four-over spell.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, United lost five wickets with just 20 runs on the board.

However, Iftikhar Ahmed and Asif Ali made a crucial partnership to guide the side to a respectable total of 152.

Asif finished the innings with top score of 75 off 43 deliveries with the help of six boundaries and five maximums.

And that’s it. United secured an epic 28-run victory, courtesy brilliant spells from Musa Khan.