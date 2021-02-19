Providing relief to masses on top priority; says IGP

ISLAMABAD, FEB 19 (DNA) – Islamabad Police is organising ‘Open Kacheries’ in the city to resolve public grievances and to provide justice to the people at their doorsteps, a police spokesperson said.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman, he said that 10 Open Kutcheries have been held so far in which large number of local dignitaries, civil society members and business community have participated. He said that such interaction will continue with public in future.

During the previous interactions, the officers listened to the issues of citizens and resolved them on the spot while pending matters are being addressed on merit. These Open Kutcheries are very popular in the public and the initiative of the police is being appreciated.

IGP Islamabad in his message said that the purpose of holding these interactions is to solve the problems faced by the citizens on priority, promote the positive image of police, ensure friendly police ecology and give access to a common man to senior police officers. He said that such steps would help to eliminate menace of corruption and to ensure justice by resolving public issues.

The IGP said true justice to the people at their doorstep would enhance the honor and dignity of the police, which will remove barriers between the police and the publi, and create an atmosphere of trust. When public issues will be resolved automatically, citizens will be happy to help the police in curbing crime, IG Islamabad added.

The IGP directed all senior officers that they must listen complaints of citizens and welcome them in Open Kutcheries with open arms and provide maximum relief to them. = DNA

