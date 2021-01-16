Proposals for the development of Yunusabad district were considered

Tashkent — President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a meeting with khokims and heads of sectors of metropolitan areas, chairmen of makhallas and youth of Yunusabad district.

The system of work in the context of makhallas is being introduced in all districts of Tashkent. For this, a special working group studied the level of development, existing problems and opportunities of 63 makhallas of Yunusabad district.

This information was presented at the meeting by the Deputy Prime Ministers – the Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade and the Minister of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction.

A comprehensive development program for Yunusabad district for 2021-2022 has been developed. In the direction of the development of industry and services, 141 large and medium investment projects worth 14.4 trillion soums have been formed. They envisage the development of direct foreign investments in the amount of 936 million dollars, the creation of about 8 thousand new jobs.

In order to attract the unemployed to entrepreneurship, the Employment Promotion Fund will allocate 1 billion soums of subsidies, which will provide employment for 260 residents of the district.

More than 600 unemployed will be trained in the directions of labor authorities.

Measures for the development of infrastructure were also identified. In particular, 75 kilometers of heating networks and 108 kilometers of power lines, 101 transformers will be repaired this year. Major repairs will be carried out on 86 streets.

At the meeting, the chairmen of the makhallas made proposals to eliminate problems and improve conditions on the ground, and create new enterprises. The head of state gave relevant instructions to the responsible persons.