Prominent businessman Siraj Kassam Teli dies of heart attack

KARACHI : Prominent businessman of Karachi Siraj Kassam Teli on Tuesday died of a heart attack.

Former president of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) Siraj Kassam Teli was in Dubai for the engagement of his son.

A few days earlier he was admitted to a hospital and later was put on a ventilator due to suffering from pneumonia. Teli was pronounced dead by the doctors today, he was 67.

Siraj Kassam Teli was a distinguished industrialist and belonged to a renowned family that has been active in business since the inception of Pakistan.

As Chairman of the Businessmen Group (BMG), Siraj Teli was recognized for his extraordinary leadership of the Business and Industrial community over the past 19 years. He brought about revolutionary and progressive changes in trade politics and in the functioning of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry, the SITE Association of Industry and other platforms of public service and social work.

He also served as Director of Pakistan Beverage Ltd. Apart from the beverage sector, he possessed considerable experience in textiles, dairy products and energy.

Siraj Teli’s outstanding contribution to the national economy and public service, philanthropic work, and extra-ordinary indulgence in Ashura incident the then president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari conferred the award “Sitara-e-Imtiaz”.