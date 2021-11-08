Profiteering, hoarding will not be tolerated: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD , NOV 08 : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that profiteering and hoarding will not be tolerated at any cost.

PM Imran Khan, while chairing a meeting of Price Control Committee, directed provincial and district administration to take steps to provide relief to masses.

During the meeting, the premier was briefed that country has sufficient stock of sugar and decision by Sindh to keep mills closed hiked the price. Sindh also went against decisions of Centre and other provinces during wheat crisis, PM told.

It was decided that to bring all stock of the sugar in the market and start crushing of sugarcane before November 15. PM directed strict action against also those involved in hoarding and profiteering.

Imran Khan said that government is taking all possible steps to reduce burden on the poor segments of society and several programs have been introduced for this.