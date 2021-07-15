Probe underway into Dasu bus incident

Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said that “terrorism cannot be ruled out” in the Dasu bus accident which resulted in the death of 12 people, including three Chinese nationals.

“Initial investigations into Dasu incident have now confirmed traces of explosives,” said Chaudhry. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is “personally supervising all developments in this regard” and that the government is closely coordinating with the Chinese embassy. “We are committed to fight the menace of terrorism together,” the information minister said.