President Zardari expresses condolence with DPM Dar

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday visited the residence of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar to offer condolence on the death of his elder brother.

The president offered Fateha for the departed soul and expressed his deep grief, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

He also prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude. On the occasion, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Naqvi accompanied the president.