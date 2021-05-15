President urges people to get vaccinated against Coronavirus

KARACHI, May 15 (DNA): President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday urged the people to get vaccinated against Coronavirus in the best interest of everyone.

Chairing a high-level review meeting about countrywide Covid-19 situation in Karachi today [Saturday] and government measures to prevent spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, he appreciated the nation for strictly adhering to Covid SOPs during Eid holidays.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, federal ministers Asad Umar and Ali Haider Zaidi, Senator Saif Abro, MNA Jai Prakash, MPAs Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Khurram Sher Zaman, Bilal Ghaffar, Saeed Afridi and others attended the meeting.

He hoped that both the government and people would overcome the pathogen through their mutual cooperation. He said the only strategy to prevent the coronavirus was to run the routine matters while observing the pandemic SOPs.

Moreover, the president appealed the masses to get vaccinated for their own protection as well as for everyone’s good.

Briefing the meeting, Asad Umar said that consequent to the government’s effective measures, a remarkable decline had been witnessed in COVID-19 cases.

Governor Imran Ismail said the people observed precautions during the Eid days which was laudable as the pandemic could be contained through use of masks, sanitizers and social distancing. He also appreciated the federal government’s steps to overcome the virus.