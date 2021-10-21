President urges int’l community not to ignore Afghanistan

Islamabad : President Dr Arif Alvi says after establishment of peace in Afghanistan, rehabilitation and reconstruction process will greatly benefit Pakistan in terms of trade and business activities.

In an interview with PTV, he urged the international community not to ignore Afghanistan and give humanitarian aid to people in war-torn country.

The President said that the United States spent more than two trillion dollars on the war in Afghanistan, but the same money could have been used for ending hunger in the world.

He said Pakistan is going through different challenges including rise in commodity prices at the international level.

Dr Arif Alvi said the economies across the world are facing the challenge of inflation.

He said the government through its Ehsaas programme is helping the vulnerable sections of society affected by the economic situation.

Dr Alvi said he along with his wife is working on the projects of health, education and environment.

The President said it is the responsibility of families, religious scholars and the education system to make society safe for women.