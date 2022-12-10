President, PM reaffirm moral, diplomatic & political support to Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (DNA): President Dr Arif Alvi and the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to continue extending moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris in achieving their legitimate right to self-determination.

In their separate messages on World Human Rights Day on Saturday, they said we must continue our collective efforts to ensure that the people of Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are able to enjoy the same rights and freedoms as are available to any citizen of a free State.

In his message, President Dr Arif Alvi urged the United Nations and the international community to play their due role so that Kashmiris can also enjoy all their human rights as guaranteed under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and in the Security Council resolutions.

In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged the world community to renew its political will for protection of human rights. He said present global tumult is explained by denial of fundamental rights to oppressed people such as Kashmiris in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestinians.

The Prime Minister said societies whose foundations are built on human rights prosper faster than others.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Pakistan’s constitution guarantees equal rights and equal protection of law to all citizens.

In his message on World Human Rights Day, the Foreign Minister said that we are proud of our many achievements and the advancements made in women empowerment, child rights and the freedom of speech in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan has been at the forefront of the development of global human rights agenda from our contribution in development of Universal Declaration on Human Rights and the International Convention on Elimination of Racial Discrimination to the landmark International Conferences on Human Rights in Vienna and the Beijing Conference on Women.

The Foreign Minister said today, Pakistan is a leading voice on issues such as the right to development, and protection against racism, Islamophobia, and xenophobia.

Minister for Planning and Development Professor Ahsan Iqbal in his message on World human Rights Day paid tribute to the sanitary workers who work hard to keep the streets of the country clean.

He said these silent workers of the nation deserve appreciation as they work hard for us. Ahsan Iqbal said our religion also teaches us about cleanliness.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Faisal Karim Kundi has said that protection of human rights is the foundation of any civilized, fair and prosperous society.

In his message on World Human Rights Day, he appealed the nation that not only respect the fundamental rights of others, but also play every possible role in ensuring the protection of their human rights.