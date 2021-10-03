President lauds rapper Brother Ali for highlighting miseries of Kashmiris

Islamabad : President Dr. Arif Alvi has commended the famous American rapper Brother Ali for highlighting miseries of the people of Kashmir and their freedom struggle in his song “Don’t Walk Away.”

In a tweet, he said every word, every sound, every tune and every scream matters. He said the liberation of Kashmir will be the synchrony of all peaceful human emotions on earth.

The President also shared the song, produced by Kashmir Civitas, via twitter.