President for highlighting achievements of young mountaineers

Islamabad, JUN 13 /DNA/ – President Arif Alvi has stressed the need to highlight the achievements of young Pakistani mountaineers through the media to project their potential and build a soft image of the country.

The President expressed these views while talking to Pakistani mountaineers, Mr Shehroze Kashif, Mr Sirbaz Khan, and Mr Abdul Joshi, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, today. The meeting was attended by the Secretary Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, Director General Pakistan Sports Board, President of the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP), and Secretary ACP.

The President deeply appreciated the climbers and mountaineers of Pakistan for their meritorious achievements in the most challenging and adventurous game of mountaineering which is cherished around the world.

He advised the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to patronize and support the young climbers in building their careers and for the generation of a regular income stream for them.

He further asked the IPC to depute a well-versed, experienced and connected brand manager to help the climbers in the management of their program schedules, seeking sponsorships from national and international Sports companies to help build their image and provide them with regular income commensurate with their achievements and skill levels.

The President advised the young climbers to benefit from Prime Minister’s Digital Skill program, learn social media techniques and use social media platforms to disseminate their real-time photos, videos and vlogs to get publicity, build their image, get their work recognised and attract sponsorships from well-reputed companies

He asked the IPC ministry and Pakistan Sports Board to provide the young climbers with all the necessary assistance and help them for their future climbing adventures.