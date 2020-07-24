President directs COMSATS University for more focus on research, int’l linkages

ISLAMABAD, JUL 24 (DNA) – President Arif Alvi has asked the management of COMSATS University to focus on research activities and establish linkages and collaboration with international universities of well repute. He said that academic courses should be designed in a manner to meet requirements and demands of the market. He stated this while talking to Federal Minister for Science and technology, Ch. Fawad, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The Minister briefed the President about the role of COMSATS in promotion of education. He also introduced the newly appointed Rector, Prof. Dr. Tabassum Afzal.

The President expressed the hope that the university, under the leadership of new Rector, would further improve quality of education and also ensure good governance in university. DNA

