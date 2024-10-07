Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Main Menu

President condemns Karachi blast, killing Chinese nationals

| October 7, 2024
President condemns Karachi blast, killing Chinese nationals

ISLAMABAD, OCT 07 (DNA) — President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday condemned the blast took that place near Karachi airport on Sunday night in which two Chinese nationals were killed. He expressed his deep grief over the killing of Chinese nationals and conveyed condolence to the bereaved families.

He said that the anti-state elements were poised to damage Pakistan’s progress and prosperity. Sympathising with the victim families, President Zardari emphasised the effective action against the perpetrators of the attack. —DNA

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Dr. Zakir criticises Pakistan for backlash

Dr. Zakir criticises Pakistan for backlash

Comes down hard on PIA for not allowing his free baggage; says Indian would allowRead More

President condemns Karachi blast, killing Chinese nationals

President condemns Karachi blast, killing Chinese nationals

ISLAMABAD, OCT 07 (DNA) — President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday condemned the blast took that placeRead More

Comments are Closed