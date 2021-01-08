President Alvi lauds services of outgoing Cuban envoy

Says Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Cuba

A.M.BHATTI/DNA

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan attached utmost importance to its ties with Cuba and wants to further enhance bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, economy, health and culture for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

He said that Pakistan deeply appreciated the Cuban assistance in the wake of 2005 earthquake by sending medical teams and providing scholarships to Pakistani medical students. The President gave these remarks while talking to the outgoing Cuban Ambassador, Mr. Gabriel Tiel Capote, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

While underlining the need to boost bilateral trade cooperation, the President said that both countries needed to identify and explore areas where the two countries can expand trade and investment cooperation. He also stressed the need for cultural and parliamentary exchanges between the two countries.

The President expressed the hope that the outgoing Ambassador would continue to work to promote relations between Pakistan and Cuba. He congratulated the envoy on successful completion of his tenure in Pakistan and expressed best wishes for his future endeavours.