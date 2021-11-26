President Aliyev lauds Putin’s role in settlement of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations

BAKU, NOV 26: Work on a comprehensive settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations will be discussed during today’s meeting in Sochi, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Sochi.

“Of course, today we will talk in detail about the Armenian-Azerbaijani problems.

“I must note that since the beginning of the work of the Russian peacekeepers on November 10 last year, during the year, there have been no serious incidents in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeepers: there were no armed clashes, there were no serious events, there were some sporadic incidents that were not systemic crisis. There were clashes on the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia, but this is not the area of ​​responsibility of the Russian peacekeepers, but nevertheless, of course, this forces us today to look very closely and talk, including in a trilateral format, how we can control risks, minimize them and work on a comprehensive settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.

“We highly appreciate your personal role in this matter, the role of high-ranking officials of the Russian government, and, of course, the role of Russian peacekeepers in maintaining peace in Karabakh. We hope that next year this work will be continued and good results will be produced,” the Azerbaijani leader said.